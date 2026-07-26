Grand Bahama Shipyard

FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM GRAND BAHAMA

Today, we focus on The Grand Bahama Shipyard and its business model of 26 years, just over a quarter of a century, since it first opened in 1999-2000. The shipyard sits in Hawksbill Creek / Freeport Harbor, 85 miles east of the South Florida coast . This strategic location next to one of the largest markets in the world should be a benefit to all: the Bahamian people, and the Investor.

In November 2026, this year, according to online reports, the GB Shipyard will receive and house the largest floating dock in the Western Hemisphere. The US $ 600 million investment will propel Grand Bahama Shipyard of having the largest lift capacity for cruise ships in the world. This is, indeed, good news for the shipyard and the island of Grand Bahama.

The 2000 opening of the ship care facility has brought hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign direct investment to the island of Grand Bahama.

The pace of training and upskilling of Bahamian workers has not kept pace with what one would expect after a quarter of a century in operation. The question must be asked by policy makers, “why are we still importing large numbers of semi-skilled workers?” “How is it possible to bring in semi-skill workers, pay work permit fees and housing provisions, while paying a decent livable wage as opposed to using the indigenous workforce?” The word ‘exploitation’ comes to mind. Could it be that the Shipyard is using a strategy of “Careful Planning” in letting some special indigenous people excel while ferreting out Bahamians in the main? Careful planning. Another method used, we understand, giving Bahamian six (6) months contracts at a time; then, weeks later re-engaging them to work for another six (6) months. If, in fact, this is the case, then, we have an issue.

In the run up to the May 12th General elections, the reports of dodgy labor practices at the shipyard came fast and furious to some candidates. The 2026 elections are now behind us. The government must now investigate the cries of the community. If the labor practices of the Grand Bahama Shipyard are found to have merit, then, we have an issue; if, however, they are found to be unfounded, the government must say so.

It is often said that a rising tide lifts all boats. If 26 years later, after the opening of the shipyard, only a handful of Bahamians are in managerial and policy making positions; then, the government is faced with some sobering decisions that will have to be made. The days of Exploitation, Careful planning, and Frustration of Labor has since long past. The father of the nation, Sir. Lynden Pindling, made this point clear at the opening of BORCO , July 26, 1969.

Grand Bahama Shipyard, 26 years later, give an account of your stewardship please. It is always better when employer and employees find mutually beneficial Arrangements without the the blunt instrument of the law stepping in to affect change. The people of the Bahamas are our most precious resource, and, therefore, must come first in their own country.

Felix Sands