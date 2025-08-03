IN THE TURKS THE HAITIANS ARE BLAMED FOR GANG VIOLENCE

The three reported killed in Turks and Caicos Islands

Last week 28 July 2025, it was reported that three people were killed and ten injured in a melee that shocked the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands, the country just to the south of The Bahamas and with whom we are closest as a people. The Premier of the Turks Washington Misick said that the suspicion was that this was related to gang activity in the Haitian community in the Turks and Caicos. The result was predictable. In The Bahamas Haitians are blamed for crime and violence and taking away jobs. There are the same social pathologies in the Turks and Caicos Islands. That Haitians are criminals generally is not even half true. The fact is there are crimes committed by Haitians but also by Bahamians and Americans and Turks Islanders. But Haitians in general are not criminals. To claim that they are, is faulty logic. At week’s end there was circulating a public notice that is fake news saying that the government of the Turks had banned all Haitians from coming to Turks for six month. Wishful thinking. Such a thing would almost certainly be unconstitutional and is not a proper way to address a serious issue. The British have not stepped up to their responsibilities in Turks and Caicos. They want to claim sovereignty but not the responsibilities that come with it.