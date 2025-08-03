THE US TARIFF WARS CONTINUE

The United States President Donald Trump continued with his mercurial and quizzical behaviour last week by issuing various tariffs on goods coming into his country from across the world. The world has been playing along. The only one who doesn’t know that the whole thing is not working is the man who keeps issuing the tariff increases. They are largely a failure. They will lead, have led, to higher prices for the people who voted for hm. The world will go on without American commerce and it’s already leading to higher unemployment in the US. This is quite sad that a great nation has come to this, the plaything of someone who is insensitive to the damage that he is causing to ordinary people. It is quite sad to see. Meanwhile, The Bahamas is suffering a ten per cent tariff on all its goods that will effectively cause a problem for our crawfish entering U S markets. This is most unkind towards us who spend 90 per cent of the money we make in this country in American markets.