JUNKANOO AND THE PRICE OF FREEDOM

The Bahamas government needs to put the Junkanoo Committee of New Providence firmly in its place for asserting something which is simply not true. They have no power to stop people or groups from participating in the Junkanoo parades around the country. They are in a huff because the government proposes to pass new legislation that will amongst other things confirm that Junkanoo is a Bahamian national product that belongs to all and certainly not the JCNP and to show that the parade will be more widely managed. The JCNP said they were suspending all participation in Junkanoo and in particular they forbad or they sought to forbid groups from participating in Junkanoo on Emancipation Day in Fox Hill. These folks have to be out of their minds. They have no such power and what they ask should be ignored.