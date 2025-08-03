EMANCIPATION DAY IS THREATENED BY THE JCNP

The Minister for Culture Mario Bowleg announced last week that he intends to circulate a white paper on the future of Junkanoo to discuss proposed legislation that will revolutionize the way Junkanoo is administered in The Bahamas and protect the intellectual property rights of the Bahamian people in Junkanoo. The current crew that control the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) that has only the right to sell tickets ( and even that is questionable) at the two annual parades stepped in to say that they will suspend all Junkanoo activities until the government withdraws the bill. The government’s not backing down. So the JCNP said there would be no Junkanoo in Fox Hill. This is a stupid and petulant decision at a time when we are celebrating our freedom as a people. This is a selfish act and is condemned by us. We do not believe that this threatens Junkanoo in Fox Hill. It simply shows how stupid and selfish people can be in face of a non-argument. The JCNP does not own Junkanoo. They have no right even to say who participates or does not. They are arrogating to themselves powers that they do not have. The Government should make it clear who runs things and it’s not the JCNP.