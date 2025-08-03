THE TELEPHONE SERVICE GETS WORSE AND THE COMPANY IGNORES

For the past month in The Bahamas, the telephone system has been going from bad to worse. It has gotten to the point with the legacy telephone company BTC that they no longer care about public opinion or the government’s opinion or that of the regulator. It appears that the government and the regulator have lost interest in the matter, even as the system deteriorates to the point of unreliability. Throughout the last month there is a serious lag time in voice over internet protocol calls (VOIP). It is such a nuisance that people inevitably return to cell phone calls if they want to be heard. The company has provided no explanation for it. At times the whole system goes to black for ten seconds or more ta time and again no explanation as to why or no attempt to fix it. The Government should by now have stepped in to remove the franchise from the company. In addition, the regulator should have fined BTC substantially for the lapses in their performances. Ultimately, the government ought to renationalize the company. It is simply too unreliable and having extracted all the profits that they can from the system it is time for them to go. This is a real story of rapacious capitalists.