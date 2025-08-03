THE PLP SETS DOWN THE RULES FOR CANDIDATES

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell gave the following information in a public voice note on Friday 1 August 2025 about people who aspire to run for the Progressive Liberal Party:

This is information for PLP nominations in constituencies, where there are FNM seats or where PLP MPs have announced that they do not plan to run again. I’m not commenting on any specific canvassers. I acknowledge that there are canvassers but that no one is endorsed by the PLP. Our constitution gives 2 people the authority to speak on behalf of the party: the leader, Philip Davis and the chair Fred Mitchell.

I follow the lead of Mr. Davis but my conduct is always to avoid speculative talk.

I say that all who want to be PLP candidates or aspire to be so must be card-carrying members of the PLP and agree to submit to the PLP’s rules and discipline.

This means agreeing that if you do not get the nomination, you are bound with all your heart and mind to support the party’s nominee. The deciding or determining factor for candidacy is not whether you are rich or poor but what you bring to the table, and that you have a commitment to serve people and to fulfil the PLP’s mandate, that is, to uplift the poor and wipe every tear from every eye, to uphold, the Bahamian middle class, to enhance wealth earnings and wealth- lifting opportunities for all Bahamians.

I repeat, all must take the module by the PLP on public service, the dos, and don’ts. The next and probably final opportunity to do so will be the 22nd and the 23rd of August 2025 at PLP headquarters in Nassau.

Please contact the Secretary General Barbara Cartwright if you have not done so. This includes incumbent MPs.

Time is not as long as it was, so it is critical that we must now walk in lockstep, our leader expects nothing more or less at this juncture than your fullest support, and each should speak with the greatest discipline.

