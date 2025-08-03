SILLY LETTER ABOUT MEDIA HIRES BY THE GOVERNMENT

There was a silly letter that appeared in The Tribune on 30 July 2025. The letter claimed that the PLP had in fact sabotaged the independent media by absorbing those who work in the media into their ranks. They also claimed that Robert Carron who owns The Tribune and Sebass Bastian who owns Eyewitness News were going to run for the PLP showing further that the PLP was absorbing and taking over all the media. Well there is a saying that paranoids have their enemies too. As for the allegation that reporters are being hired by conspiracy of the PLP, the question has to be asked are they doing jobs where they are now, these reporters. The answer is yes. Are they free in labour markets to sell their skills to those who will pay them best? The answer is yes. So what then is the complaint? As for Mr. Carron and Mr. Bastian, they have media ownership, that is true but they are also Bahamians and entitled to run. It’s a free society.