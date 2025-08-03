South Africa’s Ambassador Visits

From Facebook:

I was hosted at Graycliff to the South African High Commissioner to The Bahamas Phumeza McKendi for her official visit to The Bahamas on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa. She will attend the observances of the Emancipation Day holiday. We were joined by her husband, my colleague Glenys Hanna Martin, Director General Jerusa Ali, Dean of the Hon Consular Corps Maxwell Gibson, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Claudio Lins and Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Creswell Sturrup.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

1 August 2025