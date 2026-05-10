INGRAHAM BEGRUDGEFUL

The Free National Movement in their not so quiet desperation decided that they had to go to the graveyard last week and resurrect their last saviour, a man named Hubert Ingraham who was their former leader and three times our Prime Minister. He limped onto the public stage on Wednesday 6 May 2026 and with his characteristic huffing and puffing attacked one target after the next. Curiously enough, he started off by saying that he had promised to stay out of the race and give Brave Davis a shot but he came back because Sebass Bastian, the numbers man, is running and he wants to stop him from becoming Prime Minister. Now we hold no brief for anyone. The question of who becomes Prime Minister is not for Hubert Ingraham to settle. It comes off as begrudgeful. He has had the job three times but he wants no one else to have it. There is no particular magic to becoming Prime Minister. In fact it is often luck of the draw. If Hubert Minnis became Prime Minister then anyone can. Certainly in law anyone who is Bahamian, over 21 and of sound mind and is not bankrupt and gets elected to the house qualifies. So Mr. Ingraham should go quietly back into the good night.