THE FAKE PASSPORT STORIES ARE LIES

The FNM has nothing to hold on to, so all they do is get up on a public stage and repeated nonsense about passport fraud. There is no widespread passport fraud. There has been no issue with Bahamian passports. There have been seven people brought before the courts and convicted. That is out of 210,000 voters of no statistical impact. Hubert Ingraham raised the issue again on the public stage with his characteristic shadow boxing and innuendo. He claimed on Wednesday 6 May 2026 on the FNM stage that he was concerned. Concerned about what? His passport is absolutely secure and not fraudulently obtained as far as we are aware, unless he is not telling us something that we don’t know about himself.