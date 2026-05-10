LOOK WHOSE COMPLAINING ABOUT VOUCHERS

Boo! Hoo! Hoo! Dr. Duane Sands, the man who gave a million dollar contract to the chief witness of the FNM in the trial of Frank Smith, the former Senator and MP; Dr. Duane Sands condemned by the courts for interfering with justice by appearing to be seeking to influence the chief witness, is now concerned that the PLP is giving out vouchers in Abaco for roof repairs. So here’s the deal: Fred Mitchell the Chairman of the PLP said that the people of Abaco don’t care about who is giving out the vouchers. In fact, he said the PLP should be giving out more vouchers if they have them. We agree.