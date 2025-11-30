INGRAHAM DIDN’T HELP THEIR CAUSE

On Friday 21 November 2025, Hubert Ingraham was called back to the FNM stage. He was supposed to close the deal for Brian Brown, the FNM’s candidate for the Golden Isles seat, belle the cat of the FNM’s campaign. He didn’t help their cause though at that their final rally. He started off by calling the Prime Minister his “friend” Brave. Then he said that the he told Brian Brown the FNM candidate not to run. He said that it was not possible to steal elections in The Bahamas, a central feature of the FNM’s arguments at the advanced poll. He said that you get your voters out and the majority wins. Turns out he was right.