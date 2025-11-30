MINNIS THROWS HIS BLOW AND LAUGHS

The Nassau Guardian’s video service carried an interview with Vonique Toote in it she asked former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis his thoughts on the outcome of the bye-election in Golden Isles on 24 November 2025. Mr. Minnis did not mince words. He said that he supported Hubert Ingraham’s view that running in the bye-election in Golden Isles was ill advised for the FNM. He said that this was his view with regard to the West End bye-election as well. He said the PLP came with all the government support and so it was impossible to win Golden Isles or West End. He said that a general election is coming soon and the FNM has used up half of it resources but the PLP will come in the general election fully armed and the FNM will come limping. He laughed and said: “what do you think the result will be for the election?”