RALPH GONSALVES LOSES IN ST VINCENT

Gone after 24 years in power

The following statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas:

27 November 2025

Late on Thursday 27 November 2025, the Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell spoke to the new Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Godwin Friday to extend warnest congratulations on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis and the government and people of The Bahamas. The congratulations were advanced following the declared results of general elections held on 27 November 2025. A formal note will follow.

Today’s win for the New Democratic Party(NDP) ends a more than 25-year span of the NDP’S absence from governing.

The Bahamas shares strong and long-term friendly ties with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

We look forward to working with the new government and our other Caricom partners.

END