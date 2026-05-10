INGRAHAM IS BROUGHT BACK FROM THE GRAVE

Well its looks like the saying when you’re dead you’re done does not apply to the FNM and Hubert Ingraham. It certainly seems that every goodbye is not gone. There he was dragged out and tired, huffing and puffing on the public stage. He was so lost in his mumbling commentary that he couldn’t remember the names of the people he was talking about. He needs to go back to Delores and get some nurture.

Last week on Wednesday 6 May 2026, Hubert Ingraham, the former Prime Minister made a cameo appearance on the public stage in Nassau and the next day in Abaco. He used the opportunity to spout his usual bile at any and every one. He used a fake narrative on immigration. He claimed he was concerned about passports, and then launched a begrudgeful attack on Sebass Bastian, the numbers man and the PLP’s candidate for Ft Charlotte.

This is a man, Hubert Ingraham, who was our Prime Minister three times and he now wants to block others from getting the job. What a sour puss.

The point made by PLP Chair Fred Mitchell is most relevant to this debate. Hubert Ingraham is not running for anything. What he is engaging in is tedious irrelevance.

What we want to know is what Pintard is saying, not Ingraham.

That’s all folks.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 9 May 2026 up to midnight: 875,410;

Number of hits for the month of May up to Saturday 9 May 2026 up to midnight: 1,019,331;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 9 May 2026 up to midnight: 16,998,318;