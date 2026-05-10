PINTARD HIDING BEHIND INGRAHAM’S GOWN TAIL

You know the FNM is absolutely desperate when they drag Hubert Ingraham and his tired old ass and put him up on a public stage to repeat the drivel that he did last week: passports, Sebass and fake narratives about immigration. What a shame. The talk from the candidates of Michael Pintard is that they are running on fumes. He is unable to raise any money to fight his campaign. Perhaps his haplessidate for Fox Hill said it best when he got up on the public stage and said in three languages that he is tired. The FNM is tired. They are on track to getting a good cut ass.