A REGRETTABLE CONFUSION AT PARLIAMENTARY

The Parliamentary Commissioner’s office has been making too many mistakes. The problem is that whenever they make a mistake, the drama queens at the FNM cause a huge row and then blame the PLP when in fact the PLP has nothing to do with it. This caused the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell to issue the following statement, a facsimile of the letter written to the Parliamentary Commissioner:

6 May 2026

Mr. Harrison Thompson

Parliamentary Commissioner

Nassau, The Bahamas

Dear Sir:

I write on behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party to express a concern about the manner and timing of communications from the Commissioner’s office to our party’s representatives to your office. Our representatives report that there was short notice for what was a routine election procedure on Tuesday 5 May 2026. This short notice resulted in a regrettable confusion at the site of the police headquarters.

We do not share the view that the public drama at the police headquarters was necessary but this is what we have come to expect from Opposition parties who appear to be on a mission to discredit the office when in fact your office has been a study in excellent cooperation.

However, it would be useful to seek to avoid any such further opportunities for them and adverse criticisms on our party, if there is an agreed strategy of reasonable and early communication between us and all other parties involved in the processes.

Our concern is that every time there appears to be a default, it is the PLP that is being blamed for the issues when in fact we bear no responsibility for it and like other parties to the matter have similar concerns.

We however chose to and will continue to cooperate to make the system work and not seek to over dramatize any default. However, we make the point that communication on a timely basis would avoid any such future controversies.

Yours sincerely,

Fred Mitchell

Chairman