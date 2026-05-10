A STUPID STATEMENT BY CARLYE BETHEL ON THE FNM STAGE

When you get up on the rally stage, one of things you do not do is get carried away with the noise in the crowd. That is the propensity that Carlyle Bethel, son of the former Attorney General, has. He is loose with his mouth. The latest is a snide remark about the U S President from the rally stage on Wednesday 6 May 2026. Here is how the Minister of Foreign Affairs responded:



7 May 2026

We want to make it clear that The Bahamas government dissassociates itself with remarks by an irresponsible actor on the FNM stage on 6 May 2026 about the sitting President of the United States. That FNM actor suggested that the President of the United States was involved in what he called a stop the steal elections campaign in that country.

The Bahamas government does not comment or involve itself in the internal affairs of the United States. We work in the best interest of our country. We have advised all of our public actors to refrain from commenting on U S domestic policies.

The Leader of The Opposition should discipline his member’s mouth lest he and his colleagues put us all in jeopardy by loose talk on a public stage.