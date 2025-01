INGRAHAM’S FRIENDS DENY HE IS ANTI BRAVE

The column of last week quoting friends of Hubert Ingraham and his decision to oppose Brave Davis in the next election, excited an immediate response for one of the spokesmen for Mr. Ingraham, in the secret place of the almighty. The friend said that Papa has no time for politics. He is busy trying to get back in physical shape and good health to be worrying about politics. Loose the donkey, and tie the us.