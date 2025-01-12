THE PLP’S AND THEIR PROPENSITY FOR SELF INJURY

Every day, you can find some wise guy or wise woman trashing the PLP in their PLP groups usually with a few FNMs mixed up in the groups. Its all doom and gloom, a zero sum game. Some of them are PLPs who are collecting multiple contracts and serving on boards. Yet, they are dissatisfied with life and find every reason to complain that the glass is half empty instead of half full. Some find themselves in the positions they are by their own fault; they have been slack in their work and ended up losing their jobs and their contracts. Yet, it’s suddenly the PLP’s fault. If these folks aren’t expelled from these groups or persuaded to stop their negative talk feeding the enemies, there is a surprise waiting down the road for all of us 2026. This propensity for self-injury is quite incredible.