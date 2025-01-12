THE NASSAU GUARDIAN WELCOMES THE TAX CHANGE

The day after the Prime Minister’s National Address, the Nassau Guardian ran an editorial welcoming the change in the taxes on all food items from now 10 per cent VAT to 5 per cent as of the 1 April 2025. As usual the nutty Free National Movement had their own negative spin on things. Problem is they can’t talk. This is the party that raised the rate of VAT to 12 per cent without asking its own backbenchers. Now they want to pretend that they are champions of the poor.