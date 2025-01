THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

Shanta Knowles, the new Commissioner of Police, is wasting no time in putting her stamp on the Royal Bahamas Police Force. She announced a new team of senior officers to help her with her work. Congratulations to these men. This is the list:

Senior Assistant Commissioners:

Zhivargo Dames

Roberto Goodman

Dwight Adderley

Assistant Commissioners

Merono Hinds

Anton Rahming

Advardo Dames