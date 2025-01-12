CHARGES FILED AGAINST THE FORMER SENIOR POLICE OFFICER

The DPP has filed charges against two policemen for stealing money alleged to have come from an armed robbery. The names are Michael Johnson, former head of the Criminal Detective Unit and Sargent Deangelo Rolle along with lawyer Bjorn Ferguson. Let’s be clear. These charges arose out of some sensational audio tapes that the father of a dead man, a young criminal, said was given to him by his murdered son, to show that the CDU Chief was complicit in covering up murder and other crimes. From a public policy point of view that is all we should care about whether or not there was a conspiracy to subvert justice. Even then the matter should not have ended up in the courts. That is not what these charges are about. The charges seem to be reaching a bit simply so that the public can get its pound of flesh. For national security reasons, this matter should have been left alone.