INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY A TRIBUTE TO TERENCE BETHEL

The late Terence Bethel

The following statement was issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the PLP on International Men’s Day 19 November 2025:

19th November 2025

As we mark International Men’s Day, I deem it an honour and privilege to salute the men in our country.

While the immeasurable contributions of men transcend political persuasion, this day in the Bahamas should forever identify with the Men’s Branch of the PLP born out of the dedicated work of the PLP’S then vice chairman, the late Terence Bethel. He was the central and forceful figure who drove the idea across the region and globally. His successors in the men’s branch, Keith Cox, Corington Burrows and Joseph Johnson, continue to lead the work.

The idea came to me as I watched the inspiring work of the Anglican Church Men. The church and our party share a common mission today.

Sadly, Terence Bethel died on New Year’s Eve 2020 with his mission firmly grounded yet unfinished. In memory of his wonderful life, we, the men of the PLP, remain committed to his work.

As Chairman of the PLP, I take pride in my record of fierce advocacy for the education and wholesome support for our boys and men. We need good boys and men to partner with our girls and women to build a stronger society.

Today, we pay tribute to all those men who help to shape and build our nation by way of their various constructive roles. We wish them well.

May God continue to bless our men, and may our brother Terence rest in peace.

