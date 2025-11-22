VOTE FOR DARRON PICKSTOCK ON 24 NOVEMBER 2025 PLP

Well Election Day for the Golden Isles voters is on Monday 24 November 2025, one day away from the date of this column. The answer for the Golden Isles voters to the proverbial question, who ya voting for is Darron Pickstock and the PLP. It should be clear after the performance of the FNM and the COI during this past week and during the total campaign that they are not fit and proper to be elected. Michael Pintard, the Leader of the FNM, in particular is not fit for purpose. He seems mentally unhinged and unfocused and was engaged in a series of prevarications that show again, he is not fit for purpose. We reject Lincoln Bain of the Opposition COI as a liar and scum without a safe mental anchor. That leaves the choice clear as day Darron Pickstock as a stable, safe, young, faithful and hard working alternative. He will do the right things for Golden Isles. He will support the continuation of the government’s policies. He is a safe bet.