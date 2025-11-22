AL COLLIE AT 81 SHOT BY THE POLICE IT’S ALLEGED: WHY AND HOW?

At the age of 81 and frail, Al Collie, the successful musician and businessman, a strong PLP, was allegedly shot 4 times in his bedroom not by criminals but it is alleged by the police, in the wee hours of Wednesday 19 November 2025. The plan is to charge him on Monday 24 November 2025 with having an unlicensed firearm and maybe even shooting at the police. The story is that Mr. Collie who lives on the western foreshore at Rock Point was in his home at 1 a.m. in the morning and heard a scream from his housekeeper. The housekeeper had been the subject of a home invasion before and had been tied up. Mr. Collie discharged a warning shot. The invaders unidentified responded by breaking down the door to his bedroom and discharging reportedly 18 shots from automatic weapons. They reportedly hit Mr. Collie reportedly four times. On the face of it this story makes no sense. Mr. Collie and his family were mortified that he got shot by the police and that his house was invaded by the police with a report that he was trafficking drugs and guns. The report is that they found two guns. The one he allegedly discharged for which there is a license reportedly and the other was reportedly unlicensed. The whole thing is ridiculous. Mr. Collie has spent nights in hospital in custody and remains in hospital awaiting the charges. It must be shocking to him having helped to build this country that the next generation could invade his house end up shooting him and narrowly escaping death. That is a story repeated all around in our country that knows little or cares little about antecedents and history. It was lucky that a police, officer was on duty who finally realized who they had shot and provided the appropriate medical care. But time and again citizens of prominence in a bygone are mistreated by the next generation and treated like dirt. Just saying.