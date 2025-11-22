THE TRIBUNE’S ADVICE TO RICK FOX AMBASSADOR AT LARGE

The following appeared in The Tribune’s Editorial of Thursday 20 November 2025 as advice to the basketball star Rock Fox, who is an ambassador at large for The Bahamas and now is seeking it appears to take on a political role. The editorial wrote these words under the headline: A RESIGNATION IS CORRECT STEP:

“The former NBA star clearly has strong opinions—and that is a good thing. He is more than entitled to share them—but he should not do so while still bearing the title of ambassador.

“The title should be occupied by someone who does not openly favour one side or the other, who stays apolitical, at least when it comes to matters of election campaigning.

“Indeed one wonders why, if Mr. Fox is at odds with this administration’s handling of matters, he would wish to keep the title anyway.”