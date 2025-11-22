A WARNING FROM THE FOREIGN MINISTER TO RICK FOX?

The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell in a voice note on Wednesday 19 November 2025 said the following while congratulating the newly appointed Ambassadors for The Bahamas. The Tribune carried the story under the headline: MITCHELL HINTS FOX SHOULD RESIGN OVER POLTICAL COMMENTS. Here is a verbatim report of what he said:

“First, let me restate a longstanding and well-understood principle of diplomatic service:

All ambassadors tender their resignations upon the confirmation of a new government following a general election—even when the same political party is returned to office. This is not unusual, nor is it new policy. It is simply the accepted convention that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the government in office.

An ambassador represents the government, its policies, and its positions abroad. If at any time an ambassador finds himself or herself unable to faithfully carry out that mandate because of differences of opinion with the appointing authority, the honourable course of action is clear. No instruction is required; honourable people know what must be done in such circumstances.”