RICK FOX GOES A BRIDGE TOO FAR: A TRIBUNE WARNING

File photo of presentation of instruments to Rick Fox

Over the past month, the Bahamian/Canadian basketball star Rick Fox has been teasing the public with statements on his Facebook page that indicate that he is thinking about venturing into the political arena. It is still at this point playing too coy but in a small society it doesn’t last long before the proverbial monkey puts a question to his ma? Are you PLP or FNM? At the moment it looks as if he is FNM. His latest statement about free speech and his appointment with the honorific as Ambassador not limiting his freedom of speech, was preceded by a statement from the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard. Mr. Pintard never one for keeping his counsel was running on and on, on a radio programme about what a great man Mr. Fox was and how he would love for him to join the FNM. It appears that they are in a courtship. The political rumour is that Mr. Fox has agreed to run on the FNM ticket in the Garden Hills constituency. It is not for us to give advice to someone who is a neophyte to local life and who has spent more than half of his life in the heady atmosphere of Hollywood and the NBA, but small town politics is a different game, and hanging around one’s buddies at the bar in Albany is not the basis upon which to make a decision to launch a campaign for Prime Minister. The Minister for Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell spoke best with the support of The Tribune: an honorable man knows what to do when he has reached the point where he no longer supports the appointing authority that gave him his job. That’s all that need be said at this point.