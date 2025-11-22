BAIN APOLOGIZES FOR CALLING PINTARD A CRACKHEAD

Some things you cannot believe. On 15 October 2025, Lincoln Bain, who we call the chief of the Coalition of Idiots aka COI, went to church the Salem Baptist Church and sang Amazing Grace and then apologized to Michael Pintard with Mr. Pintard sitting in the church for calling him a crackhead. Mr. Bain is a greater actor than Mr. Pintard. The crackhead comment came after a heated exchange outside the House of Assembly just the week before. Mr. Bain went further on his page on Facebook on 17 October 2025 to say that Mr. Pintard did not have to accept his apology, he was doing it not for Mr. Pintard but that God had inspired him to do so. God gets blamed for so many things these days. Be assured though that in Mr. Bain’s case these are the tears of a clown.