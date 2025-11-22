THE NASSAU GUARDIAN GIVES ADVICE TO PINTARD

The following is excerpted from an editorial by the Nassau Guardian on 20th November 2025:

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard cannot reasonably expect to be regarded as a credible prime minister in waiting if he continues to make sensational claims that he cannot substantiate and then doubles down when asked to present even the slightest evidence.

In recent days, Pintard asserted more than once that a “bag of passports” was discovered on a Bahamasair flight headed south.

The weight of that claim demands evidence.

Pintard presented none; he presented no documentation or a witness willing to go on the record.

Instead, when questioned, he fell back on vague references to what he “believes” and what he has “heard”.

Pintard should be more responsible, especially when dealing with matters that get at the core of national sovereignty.

Instead, what we have seen from the leader of the opposition in recent days is a troubling refusal to distinguish fact from hearsay and a willingness to play into the worst fears of an already anxious public.

At this point, Pintard is doing very little to separate himself from Lincoln Bain and the Coalition of Independents, a group that has thrived on making outlandish and unverified accusations while stoking xenophobia and resentment, particularly toward the Haitian diaspora in The Bahamas.

Bain’s entire political strategy is grounded in rumor, suspicion and inflammatory rhetoric, often with no factual foundation.

It is a naked attempt to create political inroads by playing to fear and frustration rather than reason.

Many of us understand that Bain’s tactics, although gaining traction in some communities, are fundamentally wrong and corrosive to national unity.

That Pintard now appears comfortable walking that same path should give every fairminded Bahamian pause.