A RACE TO THE BOTTOM FOR THE FNM

In the Golden Isles campaign, you would have thought that the campaign from the FNM side would have been about issues: how they would govern differently and what policies they would implement to help the people of Golden Isles. Instead it has been just one attempt or the other to talk nastiness and filth, make accusations without the facts to support them and to throw mud at the PLP. Michael Pintard started it off with the lies about a bag of passports on the Bahamasair plane. He doubled down on the lies and when challenged to come clean, refused to do so. So much so that the Nassau Guardian for God’s sake had to tell him come clean. He didn’t, he just doubled down on the lies and tried to shift the story. Duane Sands, the party chairman, had another tack. He attacked the presiding officer, saying that the man was conflicted. No evidence of the conflict, just evidence that the FNM agreed to one set of rules about ballot boxes and then didn’t want to abide by the rules. Instead an FNM mob tried to bum rush and block the departure of the ballot boxes on advanced poll night. Their Fox Hill candidate went further with the delusion that someone connected with the PLP broke into his office. The evidence is that he may have orchestrated the whole thing in order to make that claim. It’s a real race to the bottom, trying to outdo the nastiness and filth of the Coalition of Idiots headed by Lincoln Bain.