NASTY PINTARD STARTS A FIGHT WITH THE POLICE

The expression has been used many times over the last week, to describe the Leader of the Opposition and his band of merry men and women: “unhinged”. That seems apt in the circumstances of a person who is a real motor mouth. He cannot stop talking and what he talks is rot and lies.

He started off his campaign in Golden Isles for the bye-election by alleging that a bag of passports was found on a Bahamasair plane and that an employee of the company was fired as result of it.

The fact is there was no bag of passports found.

He was asked to produce the evidence. He could not do so.

He doubled down and then tried to change the subject.

He was followed on the public platform by other FNM members who told one lie after the next, He conducted himself in a violent manner at the polls and engaged in mud throwing throughout the campaign.

The most disgraceful scene, however, was the Leader of the Opposition leading the blockade of the departure of the ballot boxes for safekeeping in police headquarters. The FNM agreed on a set of procedures and then decided that they would not follow those procedures. He then led a mob to try to stop the ballot boxes from leaving.

We call shame on this and say this is not an example for a leader of the opposition to set. It is a nasty race to the bottom.

We urge the people of Golden Isles to look past this and vote for Darron Pickstock and the PLP on Monday 24 November 2025, election. Day.

