NEW SANDALS FOR EXUMA: The Davis administration on 21 November 2025 signed a landmark heads of agreement with Sandals Resorts International for the $100 million redevelopment of Sandals Emerald Bay into the new Beaches Exuma Resort. The signing ceremony, held at the Office of the Prime Minister, formalized plans for the two-year transformation of the existing property into a family-focused resort. Our photo of the week shows the Prime Minister Philip Davis with Sandals Executives and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, MP for Exuma. Our photo of the week.