IS SILENCE THE RIGHT POSTURE FOR THE CARIBBEAN?

It was clear ever since November 2024, if not before, what the CARICOM region was going to face when a change of government took place in the United States. There would be policies of discrimination, racism, expulsion, banning and exclusion. There would be ruinous economic policies that would flatten the economies of the sub region. CARICOM countries had the opportunity to sound the alarm but not one of them did. Since that time, they have not done so either. It has been a game of being strategic, they said. This was another word for silence. Since then, Trinidad and Tobago have lost its ability to trade with Venezuela. Our countries have been threatened with withdrawal of visas if they continue to trade with Cuba in order to support our health care systems. Visas are being rejected at a rapid rate and our citizens are being expelled from the United States in record numbers without due process of law, it appears. So you ask yourselves when our voices are all we have, is silence the right thing for this region?