WHAT ABOUT BLACK AMERICA?

Bahamians look to Black America for their positions on how to deal with racism in the United States. However, there are lots of stories when Bahamians like Sidney Poitier moved to the U S, they found a racism that they did not experience in The Bahamas and resisted it in ways that U S Blacks did not. Is that what is happening again today? Blacks in the U S seem not to know what to do in the face of the outright racism in their faces in the US, at least the Black leadership in America. The buzzword from their representatives is they must be strategic in their actions. To us that appears to be another word for silence in the face of obvious racism. Silence should not be an option at this point.