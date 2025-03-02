IS THE PLP WINNING THE WAR?

The FNM has an onslaught of propaganda going fast and furious every day on line. It is one lie after the next. Nonsense about passports, nonsense about moorings in Exuma, nonsense, about hires in the public service. It is a total game of gotcha. Some people are concerned that the PLP does not seem to be able to slap back and slap back quickly enough. The party should take note. The party died because of death by a thousand cuts on two occasions under Pery Christie. It should not be allowed to happen again.