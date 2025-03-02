THE FNM UNION LEADERS BEATING A DEAD HORSE

Rowdy disgusting Belinda Wilson, the President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, was busy on her lying high horse on television with Jerome Sawyer last week. She claimed that she has never been a member of political party and is not one now. She said while she did apply a long time ago for a nomination for the FNM, she has not since. In her usual biggety style, she bore her grimace across the TV. The problem is it doesn’t matter whether she is a card carrying FNM or not. She is an FNM at heart. The latest round is her self-defeating comment about hires in the public service. She knows that there is a shortage of teachers in the country and that teachers have to be rehired if that shortage is to be solved. That truth did not stop her though from using her political affections to attack the rehire policy. She was full of FNM talking points on TV. What a disgusting broad.