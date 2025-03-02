A STORM IN A TEACUP OVER EXUMA MOORINGS

Here is what Fred Mitchell had to say about the “controversy” a manufactured one by the FNM about the attempt to regulate the mooring of yachts in the Exuma Land and Sea Park. He spoke in a voice note published on 28 February 2025:

The FNM thought they had something when they discovered this thing about the moorings in the Exuma land and sea park. The government moved to stop and regulate these American boaters coming into the land and sea park and dumping doodoo in the water and doing so for free. It was a joint venture.

The businessman has now decided he’s had enough of this. He’s not putting his family through this FNM grinder, so the end result now is the FNM has caused the country to lose and doodoo to be dumped freely in the waters of the Exuma Park but the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Exuma told the real story in the press on Wednesday 26 February 2025 ( Nassau Guardian), that something has to be done to stop doodoo from being dumped in Elizabeth Harbour and other parts of the waters of the Bahamas in Exuma.

So the FNM they must declare: are they for doodoo and Elizabeth Harbour or are they against doodoo in Elizabeth Harbour.

Inquiring minds want to know. The PLP is against doodoo in the Elizabeth Harbour.