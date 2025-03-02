A RALLY IN GOLDEN GATES BY THE PLP

We wish to congratulate Pia Glover Rolle and the PLPs in the southern corridor including her constituency of Golden Gates for hosting the PLP at a open branch meeting at Sybil Strachan School on Wednesday 26 February 2025. The week before the FNM had held a rally just nearby and the PLP wants to be sure that its troops do not get distracted by the FNMs antics. There was a huge turnout of the PLP crowd. Pia Glover Rolle defended the rehires of public servants who had retired and pointed out the facts including the fact that 2000 people under 35 have been hired by the PLP since it took office in 2021. This contrasts to the FNM’s 2500 people dismissed during the time they were in office.