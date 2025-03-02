THE WIND IS ACTUALLY IN PINTARD’S FACE

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, thinks he’s got the wind at his back, even though his sails are flapping all over the place and his ship appears rudderless. From his seat in the House of Assembly on Wednesday past, he claimed that the Prime Minister’s budget statement reflected desperation. We would use another “d” and not describe the Prime Minister, but describe Mr. Pintard, who is delusional politically, living in a cloud-cuckoo-land. He thinks his life is a fairytale and he is living in it.

The mid-year budget statement on Wednesday 26 February 2025 had plenty of good news for everyone, mainly on the tax front.

Contrary to the plans of the FNM and contrary to the advice of the IMF, taxes are going down, down, down on food.

The FNM is just a talk shop at the moment. If there is any “d” or desperation, we would suggest that the Leader of the Opposition looks in the mirror.

The FNM has been trying to find scandals, but every time they think they have the PLP to the mat, just before you can say “Jack Sprat”, there is a rational and sensible answer awaiting.

After the PLP batted away their stupidity on rehires in the public service, Michael Pintard came up with a great idea that when he becomes Prime Minister, God forbid, he’s going to fire the 213 policeman on the payroll. This is stop review and cancel all over again. We warn you people do not vote for this man, he’s delusional.

How is that policy going to help him?

The wind is in his face not at his back.

