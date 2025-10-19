IT’S DARRON PICKSTOCK THE PLP’S CHOICE FOR GOLDEN ISLES

We are very proud to announce that whether in a bye-election or a general election Senator Darron Pickstock is the choice for the Progressive Liberal Party to be their standard bearer in the next elections. He is a fine choice. Senator Pickstock who hales originally from North Andros is a former Progressive Young Liberal Chairman and he has equipped himself well for the job of public life with all the conventional attributes including a family, a good education, grounding in community work and a vision for the future. He is an experienced professional. He is in middle age so should have a long future in public life. We wish him well.