THE PLP RATIFIES CANDIDATES FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION

Image by Our News

The Progressive Liberal Party has announced 14 ratified candidates for the next general election. The announcement came on Thursday 16th October 2025 outside its party headquarters in Farrington Road in Nassau. There was an enthusiastic welcome to all. The headliners seems to be the choice of Senator Darron Pickstock who will run in the newly vacant seat occasioned by the death of Vaughn Miller MP for Golden Isles. The other headliner was Sebastian Bastian, a wealthy Bahamian businessman from the gaming industry who will run in the Ft. Charlotte seat that is being vacated by the retirement of Alfred Sears, the Immigration Minister. The other names are: Keith Bell ( Carmichael), JoBeth Coleby Davis (Elizabeth), Jomo Campbell ( Centreville), Fred Mitchell ( Fox Hill), Mario Bowleg ( Golden Gates), Pia Glover-Rolle (Golden Gates), Leon Lundy (Mangrove Cay, South and Central Andros), Jamahl Strachan ( Nassau Village), McKell Bonamy ( Mt Moriah), Myles LaRoda ( Pinewood), Leslia Miller Brice (Sea Breeze) and Bacchus Rolle ( South Beach).