WHAT IS BELINDA’S MENTAL STATE?

The question must be asked about the mentality of someone who is so self-absorbed that they do not know when to pull back. In the public life there is supposed to be an inner voice that tells you now is not the time. Belinda Wilson, President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, it appears knows only one speed and that is fast forward. She is always rowing. Always fussing and never compromising. On three occasions the government of Prime Minister Philip Davis has had to rescue her from her unforced errors. She failed to accept the retention bonus given to all other public servants and then had to come climbing back through the back door to ask for it to be given to members. She was last at the table in accepting the agreement that now governs teachers and their terms of employment long after other unions had gained and gotten their monies. That caused the break up of the union with members abandoning her in Grand Bahama. Then she doesn’t remember that her union was in fact decertified because it had not fulfilled the legal requirements of the act and the PLP rescued her from that. Yet she continues to act like a banshee, braying and making noise at every turn. The question then is what is this lady’s mental state?