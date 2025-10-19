MARCHING TO HELL FOR NOTHING

Prime Minister Philip Davis invited the heads of the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Belinda Wilson and the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) Kemsley Ferguson to his office for a meeting. The meeting from all accounts was conducted like a bar room. Belinda Wilson her usual self and the puppy dog like action of the head of the BPSU. It was disgraceful from all accounts.

The meeting ended with a promise to meet the next day at 1 p.m. following the adjournment of the Cabinet, scheduled to end on Tuesday 14 October 2025. The meeting never happened because Belinda Wilson, irrepressible as she is could not keep her big mouth shut. She went outside and even knowing that the Prime Minister had promised to deliver certain items, she called for a national and unlawful strike.

The Prime Minister indicated that in the circumstances of that threat, the meeting was cancelled.

This was not the usual Brave Davis. He had obviously had enough.

On Wednesday the 15 October 2025, Belinda Wilson again had the classrooms of the country disrupted with teachers staying home and disrupting classes. These are the same people who would then complain when the children turn out to be unruly and disruptive and turn to criminal behaviour that the Government must do something about crime.

The Prime Minister was correct to cancel the meeting and it is our hope that his direct discussions with other union leaders during the course of the week will bring some understanding to this false crisis. The fact is it will take until December for the pay packet to reflect the government’s promise to pay the salaries. There is nothing that can really be done about that. It is simply not physically possible but if possible they will do so but until then we simply counsel patience.

