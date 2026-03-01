JOBETH ANSWERS THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

Last week, the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard issued a detailed statement that sought to attack the central policy of the PLP on energy. It required a proper and point for point rebuttal. Thankfully the Minister of Energy JoBeth Coleby Davis responded with point for point answers. She said that Mr. Pintard got the facts wrong. He was wrong on the cost of the investment. He was wrong on the costs to consumers both in the family islands and in Nassau. He was wrong on the fact that BPL needs to replace the rented generators. It needs the entire grid across New Providence changed. He was wrong on the hedge. He was wrong on the fuel mix that is necessary to bring down the costs to consumers. We thank the minister for her answers. BPL has a 500 million dollar long term debt. The PLP is tackling that as well. This was something that the FNM failed to address along with other BPL problems when they were in office. Today we have a reliable electricity supply at affordable prices and along term plan for energy for our country. The FNM has no answers.