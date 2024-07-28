KAMALA HARRIS MUST WIN

Politics is a fortuitus business. You just never know. The idea for every politician is to be sure that you are at the table, in the room and present and accounted for. When your name is called you want to be able to step forward. That is the lesson of Kamala Harris who is the Vice President of the United States and who up to last week was counted down and out as the second fiddle to Joe Biden, who everyone was predicting would lose because he seemed enfeebled, We did not agree with his removal from the ticket but he stepped down, Now Ms. Harris is the flavour of the month and the opposition party in America looks to her to be the saviour. She has the endorsement of the establishment and especially that of Barak and Michelle Obama. We hope she wins. Donald Trump must not win. Donald Trump must go to jail.