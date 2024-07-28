THE 55TH GLENDA’S ROAD RACE FOR FRED MITCHELL IN BIMINI

This week Fred Mitchell announced that he will be back in Bimini to host the 55th annual Glenda’s Road Race. The race was started by his friend the late businessman Glen Rolle in honour of his daughter way back in 1964 Since Mr. Rolle’s death Mr. Mitchell has been sponsoring and organizing the race with Leornard Stuart now deceased and with Vincent Ellis. This year the race will be on 8 August 2024 beginning at 6 p.m., starting from the Poggy Bay conch stand of the Stuarts and going up to the Chalk’s Ramp and then back to the All My Children Hotel for the finish line. The race this year is dedicated to the late bone fisherman and boat builder Ansil Saunders.