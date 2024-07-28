CHAIRMAN OF THE PLP ON THE FNM AND NORTH ELEUTHERA

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell on 21 July 2024:

21 July 2024

There are videos circulating this morning with the Leader of the Opposition in his red tennis crying crocodile tears for the people of Harbour Is and North Eleuthera. The Bible tells us to beware of false prophets and this is certainly an example of why we should take the Bible’s warning seriously.

The problems of Harbour Is and North Eleuthera are legacy problems, left undone by an FNM administration that did nothing for four and half years. Ask the Leader who was the secret beneficiary of the garbage contract in Harbour Is?

What did the FNM do with the money left by the PLP from the IDB negotiated loan to fix three airports: Bimini Exuma and North Eleuthera?

Ask the Leader why the water tank is just now being installed?

Ask him why they did not fix the power problems in Harbour Is and North Eleuthera?

The truth is there are complicated reasons as to why the issues remain undone but they all date back to neglect by the Minnis administration of which the Leader of the Opposition was a willing, able and silent collaborator.

North Eleuthera is a priority for the government along with all family islands. Their vexing BPL issues that were ignored under the fnm are being given the attention needed and a resolution is in sight.

The old school building will be demolished this coming week. The new school will be completed and ready to receive students when school reopens for the fall semester.

The RFP process for the new Airport in North Eleuthera will begin shortly. The contract will be executed by the 4th Quarter of 2024.

The Leader of that other party should save his crocodile tears for some other cause.

End